Bitton makes Israel return with Maccabi

Nir Bitton has returned whence he came - back to the Israeli top flight - after his successful nine-year stay with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The 30-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year contract, with an extension option, for Maccabi Tel Aviv, who finished third in last season's Premier League.

Bitton, capped 39 times for Israel, had joined the Glasgow club from Ashdod in 2013 and went on to make 274 Celtic appearances, helping them win 18 trophies.

Having become a bit of a back-up utility man during Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge, the Israeli made an emotional exit along with Australia midfielder Tom Rogic at the end of a season during which Celtic lifted the League Cup before regaining the Scottish title from city rivals Rangers.

The manager suggested it was a joint decision between the club and players - and that the fact both had spent so long on "the other side of the world" had played a part.