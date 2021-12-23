Norwich entertain Arsenal on Boxing Day - but what happened in the reverse fixture at Emirates Stadium in September?

Both sides had endured difficult starts to the season after three defeats out of three.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta desperately needed a win and saw his side eke out the three points thanks to a solitary strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang showed his trademark instincts, pouncing to score after Tim Krul turned Nicolas Pepe's shot on to the post, although Norwich complained that he was offside.

The newly promoted Canaries played with enterprise but an intimidating opening run of games against Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester before this one had made a good start incredibly difficult to achieve.

With less taxing fixtures on the horizon, boss Daniel Farke had hoped to kickstart the season, but instead lost his job and new manager Dean Smith came in.

As for Aubameyang, he may have helped his manager in September but with the forward out in the cold following a disciplinary breach, it remains to be seen if he'll be on the pitch to make the difference again in this fixture.