Mohamed Salah said Liverpool are in a "good position to fight for everything" as he signed a new three-year contract at Anfield.

The 30-year-old's previous deal had been due to expire at the end of 2022-23.

"It’s a happy day for everyone," the forward told the official club website.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

"We are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

"We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again."