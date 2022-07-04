The West Ham players have returned to pre-season training ahead of the new Premier League season.

With a brief trip to Sweden on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from David Moyes' side?

Friday, 8 July - Servette v West Ham, Geneva - 17:00 BST

Tuesday, 12 July - Ipswich Town v West Ham, Portman Road - 19:00 BST

Tuesday, 12 July - Boreham Wood v West Ham, Meadow Park -19:00 BST

Saturday, 16 July - Reading v West Ham, Madejski Stadium - 15:00 BST

Tuesday, 19 July - Rangers v West Ham, Ibrox Stadium - 19:45 BST

Saturday, 23 July - Luton Town v West Ham, Kenilworth Road - 15:00 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

