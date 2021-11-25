Chelsea v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Manchester United are unbeaten in their past 11 Premier League away games in London (won seven, drawn four), winning each of their previous three in a row. They last won four consecutive league visits to the capital between May and November 2005.

League leaders Chelsea have conceded just four goals in their 12 Premier League games this season. Only the Blues themselves (three in 2004-05) have shipped fewer at this stage of an English top-flight campaign.