📣 COMING UP!



Being Leeds - a Leeds United special.



Our expert matchday summarisers share their stories on what it's like to play for and manage Leeds United.



Includes Simon Grayson, Nigel Martyn, Andrew Hughes & more...



⌚️5pm

📻 92.4FM | DAB

🤳Online#lufc | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/xnjwPxn1iX