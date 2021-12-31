BBC Sport

Benitez on Calvert-Lewin, January signings & Brighton

Published

Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before Everton's match against Brighton on Sunday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • "Little by little" injured players are nearly there and a decision will be made after Saturday's training session, but Benitez said "we have enough players and we want to play".

  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin is training with the team and "he's really happy and he’s ready to play and score goals", but he doesn't yet have match fitness.

  • On not having games over Christmas, Benitez said: "Mentally we are ready to play".

  • Benitez said the club is working hard on January transfers and he is "quite confident that we will do two or three things" in the window.

  • Benitez is looking forward to playing in front of fans at Goodison Park and said "we need them and hopefully we can play a good game".

  • On Brighton, Benitez expects a tough game, adding "it will not be easy because Brighton are doing well".

  • Benitez said Graham Potter is doing a good job and "at the moment they are in a good position and they are playing with a lot of confidence".