'I'm excited to play for this beautiful club' - Timber

Jurrien Timber said he is "excited to play for this beautiful club" after signing for Arsenal on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old defender arrives from Ajax, where he made 121 senior appearances and won two league titles and a Dutch Cup.

Timber said: "There are a couple of players [who have come here from Ajax], but there have been not a lot. So I think it's special to be here as an Ajax player and it’s special that they notice you and they see me as the player I am.

"I’m really excited, especially now I'm here. Everyone is so nice and you can see it's a big club. I'm excited to play for this beautiful club, and I can't wait to start, and to see the fans obviously in the stadium.

"I think that I'm lucky to say that I can play as a central defender, as a right full-back, sometimes even in the midfield. So I think that's a good thing and I need to keep that.

"I just like the way Arsenal play. It is a bit similar to Ajax’s style and I like to play from the back. I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play."