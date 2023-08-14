James Ward-Prowse's move to West Ham has left Southampton "naturally disappointed" but the club is "satisfied" it has "received appropriate compensation for a player of his quality and importance".

The midfielder, who joined the club as an eight year old, leaves the Saints with 410 appearances, scoring 50 goals.

In a statement from the club's website, Southampton said: "The move brings to an end an incredible 20-year association between the club and the midfielder, who departs as one of the finest talents to ever come out of the Saints Academy.

"While the club is naturally disappointed to see him leave, we understand his desire to continue pursuing his career both in the Premier League and on the European and international stages, and are satisfied that we have now received appropriate compensation for a player of his quality and importance, which can further support the club’s own plans in the remainder of the transfer window.

"Everyone at Southampton FC would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to James for what he has given to the club during his long time with us. We wish him every success in the future."