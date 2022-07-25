Parrott signs new Spurs deal and goes out on loan
Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with the club - and joined Championship side Preston on loan for the 2022-23 season.
The 20-year-old spent last year on loan with MK Dons in League one, scoring 10 times.
He has made four appearances for Spurs, two of them in the Premier League.
Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with the Club until 2025 and joined Championship side Preston North End on loan for the 2022/23 season.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 25, 2022
Congratulations and good luck, @troyparrott9! 🙌
