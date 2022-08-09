Chris Mepham says being tipped as relegation favourites will work to Bournemouth's advantage.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I think it does take the pressure off us a little bit.

"Naturally when you’re a club and you spend a lot of money there is an expectancy to perform really well and climb up the table.

"I think a lot of people have written us off already and we showed on Saturday that shouldn’t be the case. If we can prove as many people wrong as possible then brilliant."

One thing that will be vital in rallying Cherries players this season is Scott Parker's team talks.

"It’s one thing I really give him credit for," Mepham said.

"He does get the changing room on side and get players going. I think it got put out on Twitter his half-time team talk from the game we got promoted last season and his message can be really powerful.

"It’s important before a game that the final message you get is a powerful one and that is one thing he does really well. He gets you wanting to fight for him and really wanting to go out there to give it your all. I’m sure every manager does that but you really do feel that as a player here at Bournemouth."

Hear more from 32'00 on BBC Sounds