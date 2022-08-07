Dundee United head coach Jack Ross accepted his side were "incredibly flat" for much of their 1-0 home defeat by Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

The match came three days after the 1-0 Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg win against AZ.

"For the first hour of the game we were incredibly flat in all aspects of our play. The last half-hour, substitutions helped us a bit and we looked a bit more threatening - perhaps enough to get something from the game but certainly not enough to win it.

"It's still early in the season for us so we still should have had enough about our play. It's not to take anything away from our opponents because they were better than us, certainly for the first hour."