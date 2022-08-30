Bournemouth v Wolves: Head-to-head record

Bournemouth v Wolves - 4 Premier League games. Bournemouth 0 wins, 2 goals and 0 clean sheets; Wolves 3 wins, 6 goals and 2 clean sheets

  • Wolves have picked up only one point in their last six away Premier League matches (D1 L5), losing their last three in a row. They last had a longer losing run on the road in the top-flight between September and December 2011 (six in a row).

  • Bournemouth have shipped 16 Premier League goals in their first four games this season, the most by a side at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1963-64 (Arsenal, 16). Only two sides in top-flight history have conceded more than 16 goals in the month of August in a campaign: Sunderland in 1953 (17) and Newcastle in 1999 (18).

  • Wolves’ Raúl Jiménez has scored in all four of his Premier League appearances against Bournemouth – no player has a better 100% scoring ratio against an opponent in the competition.

  • Bournemouth have lost just one of their five home league games against Wolves (W2 D2), though it was their last such meeting in November 2019 (1-2).