Bournemouth v Wolves: Head-to-head record
Wolves have picked up only one point in their last six away Premier League matches (D1 L5), losing their last three in a row. They last had a longer losing run on the road in the top-flight between September and December 2011 (six in a row).
Bournemouth have shipped 16 Premier League goals in their first four games this season, the most by a side at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1963-64 (Arsenal, 16). Only two sides in top-flight history have conceded more than 16 goals in the month of August in a campaign: Sunderland in 1953 (17) and Newcastle in 1999 (18).
Wolves’ Raúl Jiménez has scored in all four of his Premier League appearances against Bournemouth – no player has a better 100% scoring ratio against an opponent in the competition.
Bournemouth have lost just one of their five home league games against Wolves (W2 D2), though it was their last such meeting in November 2019 (1-2).