Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams believes Liverpool's new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is likely to "speak his mind" and will definitely not be a yes man to Jurgen Klopp.

The 59-year-old's most recent position was at Wolfsburg, where he was sporting director until February after four-and-a-half years with the German side.

"There are a couple of fans online that think he is going to be a yes man for Jurgen Klopp," Williams told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"Anybody who knows Schmadtke knows he is the least likely person in the world to be a yes man. He has fallen out with coaches in the past for putting his opinion over and being very strong-willed as a sporting director in Germany.

"At Liverpool, you expect someone who will identify raw talent – very, very good talent - and he has done that in the past.

"He will speak his mind and tell the coaches when he thinks they are wrong and he will also tell them when he thinks he is right. His role at Liverpool will be slightly different.

"Klopp will identify areas that need strengthening and Schmadtke will work with data analysts and scouts to find a number of players. Then him and Klopp will choose them together."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds