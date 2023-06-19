The new Premier League season is on the way.

We asked who you would recruit for the 2023-24 season? And who would make your starting XI for the opening day?

It seems new signings are not a huge priority for you given City's strength. Here are some of your thoughts:

Paul: City need to add a couple of players to the squad, plus cover for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay. I’m hoping for more success next season, but not sure what constitutes success after the season we’ve just had.

Sam: My starting XI would be Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Foden, KDB, Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish. Unfortunately I think Gundo and Bernardo will move on. Why change what isn’t broken? Gvardiol would be a good signing but doesn’t displace Ake for me. Allow Foden and Alvarez to flourish in the starting XI.

Oliver: I think we should buy Federico Valverde if Gundogan decides to leave.

Alfie: I would keep the team the exact same as it is now. Greatest team in Europe!