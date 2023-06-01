Your Chelsea player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Chelsea player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Thiago Silva - selected by a whopping 64% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Thiago Silva - 64%
Kepa Arrizabalaga - 13%
Enzo Fernandez - 13%
Ben Chilwell - 10%
And here's what Ross Mooring from Chelsea Fancast, external had to say about your winner...
"Silva was one man who played with passion, toughness and an unmistakable swagger in Chelsea blue. The ageless Brazilian wonder put his body on the line to fight for the team time and time again."
