Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

When Liverpool decided not to pursue a move for Jude Bellingham because of the cost involved, compared to the changes needed, the focus was on who they would sign.

In completing the next stage of their midfield rebuild by adding the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai to that of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, 24, last month, the Reds look to have used their funds wisely to combine quality with quantity.

Both new arrivals are seen as being first-team ready and signings for the long run.

The Merseysiders had also been linked with England midfielder Mason Mount, who is set to move to Manchester United from Chelsea in a £60m deal, but Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable option.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had followed Szoboszlai's progress in the Bundesliga and had received glowing reports about the player from friends and former colleagues in Germany.

Szoboszlai, who has been given the number eight jersey previously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard, is viewed at Anfield as being a versatile midfielder who can also operate in both wide positions, while also having leadership qualities having already been made captain of Hungary in his young career.

