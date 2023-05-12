Game of weekend - Dundee United v Ross County

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in... Jim Goodwin might have been thinking something similar to those oft-quoted words from Al Pacino in Godfather III after last weekend's results.

Dundee United had lifted themselves off the bottom with a run of three straight wins, but that progress was halted by defeat by St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, while Ross County were busy battering Livingston to make sure the battle to avoid the drop is as tight as ever.

Just one point covers the three sides scrapping for survival and it promises to be a tense afternoon at Tannadice on Saturday.

Kilmarnock, sandwiched in between, are looking forward to back-to-back home games, having picked up 26 of their 31 points at Rugby Park - and that ramps the jitters up even higher.

United and County shared the spoils in Dingwall on their first meeting this season, with two hefty home wins following, the Tangerines hitting three in December and the Staggies going one better in February.

Goodwin stepped in after that sorry loss and his side have scored nine in the eight games since, while County have hit six in seven over the same period.

At that rate, it may not be another big win, but any kind of win would be so, so precious for either team.