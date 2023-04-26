Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

A victory for Manchester City over title rivals Arsenal would put them within touching distance of becoming only the second team to win the Premier League in three successive seasons.

After all, it would move them two points behind the Gunners with two games in hand to take control of the title race.

That's the received wisdom anyway - and it makes perfect sense given Pep Guardiola's relentless record as a winner and City's ominous (and undeniably impressive) ability to close out a title challenge.

But what of those games in hand? Are they a given, even for City in their current mood?

Arguably, the toughest fixture left after Wednesday's Etihad Stadium showdown is a trip to Brighton in the final week of the season. If City and Arsenal win all their games after tonight, they will travel to the south coast on Wednesday, 24 May with a one-point advantage.

Amex Stadium is a ground of happy memories - City won the title there in style on the final Sunday of the 2018-19 season - and history could repeat itself next month, even if the Seagulls are flying high this campaign.

Their other extra game comes next Wednesday (3 May) against West Ham, revitalised in recent weeks.

However, the Hammers have only taken two points off City in the past seven seasons so Guardiola's side will be strong favourites for another win.

While games in hand are certainly not equivalent to points - despite how some read the table at this stage of a season - City's imposing form makes it foolish to bet against them.