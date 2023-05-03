Chelsea v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats
Chelsea have lost their past six games. Their club record of consecutive defeats is seven, which they've had twice - in 1952-53 and 1960-61.
Bournemouth have won four of their 11 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D1 L6), though three of those victories have come away from home.
Cherries forward Dominic Solanke has been involved in six goals in his past seven Premier League games (three goals, three assists), just one fewer than in his first 22 appearances in 2022-23.