25 years ago... Hearts end trophy drought

On this day in 1998, Hearts battled bravely to a 2-1 win over Rangers to defy the odds and pick up their first major trophy in 36 years at the Scottish Cup final.

Jim Jeffries side were awarded a penalty after just 36 seconds at Celtic Park, and Colin Cameron kept his cool to put the Jambos in front.

They then doubled their lead early in the second half, as Stephane Adam shot low past Andy Goram to the delight of the Hearts fans.

Ally McCoist pulled one back to Rangers, but Hearts held on to record a famous victory.