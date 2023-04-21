County visit 'a good one for us to get back on track', says Forrest

Alan Forrest says Ross County "should be fearing what we bring" as Hearts attempt to halt their losing streak when the Premiership bottom club visit Tynecastle on Saturday.

While the Tynecastle men have lost five successive league games, including the derby to Hibs last weekend in Steven Naismith's debut as interim boss, Forrest insists they just need one win to spark their pursuit of third place back to life.

"With our run just now it’s definitely not going to be an easy game but the fans can get behind us and we can hopefully put on a show for them and turn it around," said the winger.

“Things can change, if we win on Saturday and other results don’t go well for other teams, it can change. We just need to ride it out, it can turn, I think we just need that one win and we can go on a run again.

“County are in a fight themselves, they’ve got their strengths and we know it’s not going to be an easy game by any stretch. But we do feel as though it’s a good one for us to get back on track.

“We’ve been working all week on how they’ve been playing, but they should be fearing what we bring to them.

“It’s all about us, we need to start fast in the game with the crowd behind us, that will give us a lift.”