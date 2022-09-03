'Everyone needs to reflect' - Van Bronckhorst

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was understandably "very disappointed" with his team's performance in their 4-0 Old Firm derby defeat.

"You know the start you have is very important in how the game will develop," he told BBC Sportsound. "We knew the threat they had with quick throw-ins and free-kicks.

"We were exposed twice, which gave two goals away. For me, that's very disappointing. We knew they were going to [restart quick] and still we weren't prepared enough.

"Everyone needs to reflect in what they did well and what they did wrong, same for me."

On the five-point gap at the top of the table, Van Bronckhorst added: "There are still a lot of games to be played, plus three games against Celtic.

"We have to move on, get stronger and make sure the moments we had here never happen again, no matter who we play."