Hearts press conference - key points

Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's Europa Conference League group-stage opener against Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

Here are the main takeaways:

The Hearts manager knows they will be a tough side to face, calling them "an extremely good team with some really experienced international players," but insists Tynecastle advantage will be key.

Admits the group will be tough to advance from and reinforces of taking care of "bread and butter" domestic form too.

Dismissed the notion is side are in a slump, insisting they will "kick on" with reinforcements coming back form injury.