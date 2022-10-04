Motherwell boss Steven Hammell: "It's not our best performance of the season, I think our level of performance has been high most games.

"We probably created more chances in other games but the difference is how clinical we were. It is something we highlight and work to being clinical in the final third and it's good to see it coming.

"If results like that didn't start coming we might need to be more pragmatic, but we want to stick to the style we have and some of the goals we scored were magnificent."