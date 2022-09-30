Mackay seeking more County consistency

M﻿alky Mackay is staying calm amid Ross County's bumpy start to the season because he reckons they're as good as any team outside the top three.

C﻿ounty, with one win from their opening seven league games, occupy 10th place, three points above bottom club Dundee United.

“We’d obviously like more points than we have," said manager Mackay.

"We’ve faced the Old Firm, the rest of the games there hasn’t been much in it. I’m looking at us thinking we’re as good as anything else in the league.

“Hearts clearly finished third last year, but against everyone else we’ve given a good account of ourselves.

“We’re looking to fine-tune things and get more consistency, but I have a really good group of players who will be in with a shout in every game we play."