F﻿ormer England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate says Lisandro Martinez has to replicate his performance from last season if he is to nullify Erling Haaland on Sunday.

M﻿artinez impressed in Ajax's 4-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in October 2021.

W﻿ith both players now at new clubs and on opposite sides of Manchester, Woodgate believes the Argentina international will have to be on top of his game.

"﻿I'm really looking forward to 5ft 9in Martinez against a 6ft 4in beast in Haaland," Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"﻿Last year, he was aggressive, he was tenacious and they won 4-0. He's going to have to do that again.

"﻿Haaland always peels off to the back post and I think we may see him doing that, rising above Martinez to nod one in. He's so difficult to mark."

