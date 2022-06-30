Would Winks be a good fit for Everton?

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Harry Winks would be a good fit in the Toffees' midfield.

"I think Harry Winks is a player who won’t get people off their seat, but he will be a six or seven out of 10 every week, a steady Eddie," Campbell told TalkSport.

"Every club has one. They come in, they do the job. Nothing fancy, but when they’re not there, you see you miss them. He is that type of player as far as I am concerned.

"You need that linchpin in midfield. I like Allan, I think he’s a good player but maybe they are looking at somebody a little more athletic."

Is Winks the type of player Everton need in midfield? Have your say here