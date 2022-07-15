Messages of appreciation have poured in for departing Nottingham Forest captain Lewis Grabban after it was confirmed the striker is leaving the club.

The 34-year-old skippered the Reds in their promotion-winning season last term and is the only Forest player since David Johnson and Marlon Harewood in 2003 to score 20 goals in a season.

Forest fans have shared their thoughts about the prolific forward on BBC Nottingham Sport's Facebook page., external

Mark Wallis: Good luck to him, been a fantastic servant to the club and we will forever be grateful for his goals and overall contribution. Still has a lot to give and would be a quality signing for most Championship clubs.

Mike Kehoe: Good luck Grabbs. He'll be remembered as one of our best players in nearly a quarter of a century that will become known as the 'lost 23 years'.

Stuart Howe: Great Championship player, a goal machine at that level and prefect for us. Good luck for the future, but we are in a different place and I think Grabs knew that.

Simon Tongue: Thank you Lewis for helping Forest get into the Premier League - you have always been there for Forest and scored some brilliant goals for us. It's a sad day to see you go, so goodbye and good luck wherever you go.

Dan Rozee: Great player for us. Slightly plagued by injuries but still a great player who gave it his all. All the best.

Let us know your thoughts on Grabban leaving and all things Forest here