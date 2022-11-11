W﻿olves v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

W﻿olves v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats. Wolves, wins - 3, goals - 13, clean sheets - 0. Arsenal, wins - 10, goals - 29, clean sheets - 7

  • Wolves lost home and away against Arsenal in the Premier League last season, having lost just two of their previous eight against them.

  • Arsenal have won six of their eight Premier League away games against Wolves and have scored at least once in all 16 of their meetings with them in the competition.

  • As well as having the fewest goals (8) and lowest shot conversion rate (4.8%) in the Premier League this season, Wolves have had fewer different goalscorers than any other side (4), with Ruben Neves netting 50% of their goals so far this term (4/8).

  • Arsenal have scored in each of their past 29 meetings with Wolves in all competitions, since a 1-0 loss in February 1979. Only against West Bromwich Albion (32) are the Gunners currently on a longer scoring streak in all competitions.