Wolves lost home and away against Arsenal in the Premier League last season, having lost just two of their previous eight against them.

Arsenal have won six of their eight Premier League away games against Wolves and have scored at least once in all 16 of their meetings with them in the competition.

As well as having the fewest goals (8) and lowest shot conversion rate (4.8%) in the Premier League this season, Wolves have had fewer different goalscorers than any other side (4), with Ruben Neves netting 50% of their goals so far this term (4/8).