Marsch says the support he has received from the club is "massive" and he is looking at changes to his staff during the World Cup break, including using a psychologist.

But he admits he is not immune from the reality for managers after four straight defeats dropped United into the bottom three. "I'm not dumb. I understand that if we don't win games, I put them in a difficult position to support me."

M﻿arsch says he is responsible for the club's position. "In no way am I am putting the blame on anyone but myself."

H﻿e does not believe the Elland Road crowd has been overly negative towards him. "Of course, some people want me out. Some people want us to turn the corner because they can see performances aren't bad. It's normal."

You find out about players in how they handle difficult moments, he says. "Demands are high. Obviously certain personalities can handle it, and some waiver in times like this."

On the fitness front, Marsch says Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out, while Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Liam Cooper are all doubts. "We’ll see how the next 48 hours goes."

The boss says the priority is not changing the style of play but "modifying certain tactics for what the opponents are and the situation", adding he has "mixed things up" this week.