J﻿urgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's current form, but has challenged all his players to score more consistently across games.

F﻿irmino has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season, the same numbers as Mohamed Salah.

K﻿lopp said: "Bobby is in a really good moment, I am really happy for him.

"Even for us when it is not the best moment we ever had, it’s extremely helpful for us when the boys know where the goal is. We just need to spread the goals a bit more to different games, let me say it like this.

"Not focus on [scoring] nine, then one, then seven, then nil. Positive things always help all of us and footballers as well.

"Bobby is an exceptional player, nobody else said that more often than me, but it's not like he was flying in all the games. Now we take the numbers and say it’s the best start to a season, that might be statistically the case but we as a team didn't have the best start in our lives for different reasons.

"Nothing changed really for Bobby, he always played when he was fit in this team, he contributed when he was fit but he has to do it again and again and again.

"There were a lot of positive moments but with all respect to Rangers we know there is a big gap between them and Manchester City."

K﻿lopp was asked if Sunday's game has a different feel to it, with the match against Pep Guardiola's side often being referred to as a title decider in recent years.

H﻿e replied: "It could be again this year, just not with us."