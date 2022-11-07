Brendan Rodgers is preparing his Leicester players for another tough challenge as they prepare to take on Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Foxes needed penalties to see off Stockportin the previous round and Rodgers is not willing to take chances against their latest lower-league opponents.

“We want to get through, I won’t be making too many changes,” he said. “I changed the team about when we went to Stockport and we nearly went out. I don’t want to do that.

“I want to go through and I’ve shown that every time I’ve been here in the cup competitions.

“We’ll make some changes, naturally, but there won’t be many. A lot of the players need to be ready to go again.”

Saturday’s win over Everton moved Leicester to 14th in the Premier League as they continue to put a difficult start to the season behind them.

Youri Tielemans, whose contract expires next summer, marked being captain with a stunning goal and Rodgers paid tribute to the Belgium’s star attitude.

“He doesn’t need the armband to play to that level but he’s a player of great maturity,” said Rodgers. “How he looks after himself and drives the other players on is fantastic.

“I know he is really enjoying the responsibility.”