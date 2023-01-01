We asked for your views after Saturday's game between Newcastle and Leeds at St James' Park.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Newcastle fans

Jeff: It just shows how far we have come as a team when we are disappointed with a home draw against Leeds - this time last year we’d have snapped your arm off for that point. It does, however, show we still need improvement in the midfield area and a striker who can get the goals when Wilson is missing. Where is Isak?

Chris: Just one of those days when we were never going to score. But another clean sheet, best defence in the league, picked up a point and we're still well in the hunt for the top six. Onwards and upwards.

Billy: Still a brilliant display from the Toon. Dominated, especially in the second half, just lacked that killer instinct. The future looks very good.

Leeds fans

Douglas: We scrapped out a draw against one of the in-form teams in the Premier League. We fought for every ball and defended lots and lots for dead-ball situations, as we gave away the most free-kicks I've seen in a while. If we are going to stay up that's the spirit and attitude we need.

C: A hard-earned point but more importantly a clean sheet. Strong defensive performance, which is something we've not shown for a while.

Iain: We were lucky they didn’t have their shooting boots on. You can’t fault the players for effort and resolve but you do have to question the tactics and coaching. Zero options for any player in attacking situations. The team are lacking confidence and need reinforcements this window to stay up.