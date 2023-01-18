Livingston v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

Livingston have won each of their last three league meetings with Dundee United; they have never won four in a row against the Tangerines in the top-flight.

Livingston have drawn both of their last two home league games, as many as they had in their previous 14 beforehand (W8 D2 L4). The Lions last drew three home matches in a row in the top-flight in April 2004 under David Hay.

Dundee United have won all three of their midweek league games this season (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday); they had only won three of their previous 26 midweek Scottish Premiership games before this (D9 L14).