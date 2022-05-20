Chris Bertram, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before the Reds' final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The injury Joe Gomez picked up against Southampton is not believed to be serious but the club are awaiting the results of a further "reassuring" scan.

Klopp hopes Mohamed Salah can play some part this weekend but will not "take any risk" with the Egypt forward. The boss said it "looks good" for Salah as well as Virgil van Dijk, and that they have "made steps" to returning after they were forced off in the FA Cup final.

Klopp says his side must focus on Sunday's game and not next Saturday's Champions League final. He said Wolves will be a "very difficult opponent" and "don't want to be part of our celebrations, so we have to be ready for this game and not the other one".

The German said the victory parade planned for May 29 is "just for us, for Liverpool FC" as a way of marking the two cups already won this season, plus the women's team's Championship victory.

He "has no idea" if anyone wants to leave this summer because of a lack of playing time - but added "now is not the moment to talk about it anyway".

