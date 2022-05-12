Howe on being safe, new training ground plans and Shelvey's injury
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.
Here is what the Magpies boss had to say:
Being mathematically safe is an amazing feeling and "it's great to finally have achieved the objective we set out to do".
Howe added "everyone associated with the club has played their part in what has been a remarkable turnaround in form".
He said new training ground plans are important "to attract world-class players".
On signing the best players possible, Howe said: "The club has huge plans in the future, but for now it's small steps."
Jonjo Shelvey "has quite a serious calf injury" but Howe expects him back for pre-season with no problems.
Sean Longstaff's contract is "very close to being done" and Howe is expecting "a positive resolution".
Both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are "very keen to start" but Howe said he needs to make sure he does what is best for the team.
In the final two home games Howe wants to "leave a good feeling with our supporters for the summer and whet their appetite for what's going to come next year".