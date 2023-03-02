Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

I've seen some incredibly skilful goals in my time and also some that have brought out deep feelings of euphoria in the Elland Road faithful due to what the goal has meant to those following Leeds.

But one that will always stick firmly in my mind was our promotion-securing goal in May 2010 against Bristol Rovers that sent us up into the Championship. I was 11 years old at the time, and I saw Jermaine Beckford as a modern-day super hero.

I went through so many emotions during that match and at one point I had lost hope that I would finally get to see Leeds in the Championship when we went down to ten men and were 1-0 down.

We're Leeds though and we like to do things the hard way! We scored two in the second half to put us ahead, with Beckford scoring the second. Elland Road erupted! I had never experienced anything like it. Thanks for the happy childhood memories, Jermaine!

