Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool (19 September 2010)

Remember Dimitar Berbatov's stunning overhead kick? The forward's outrageous finish lit up Old Trafford as he hit a match-winning hat-trick in this thriller.

United and Liverpool entered the match in contrasting form, with Sir Alex Ferguson's team having started the season well and Roy Hodgson's side beginning their campaign in underwhelming fashion.

The hosts took the lead after 42 minutes, with Berbatov powering home a Ryan Giggs free-kick.

The languid Bulgarian attacker made it 2-0 just before the hour with his superb acrobatic bicycle kick, before Liverpool fought their way back.

A six-minute spell, which began with a Steven Gerrard penalty after Fernando Torres was fouled in the box, dragged the visitors level, but Berbatov had the final say.

On 84 minutes, he towered above the Liverpool defence and once again beat Pepe Reina with a header, sealing the victory for United.

