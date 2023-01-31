Ross County 1-1 Hibernian: What did the manager say?
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "They did check it (the Ross County equaliser).
"When you look at it again, nobody actually takes a connection. David Marshall actually said to me coming off the park, 'I gave you a goal tonight'.
"Tricky night. Very windy night. We make a howler of a mistake for the Hibs goal.
"Both teams probably deserved the point tonight, overall.
"I know it's going to be hard for every one us. There's not a lot between six, seven teams in this division. We'll all have to be at it every week."