Boubacar Traore will become a permanent Wolves player in the summer after a clause was automatically triggered in his contract.

The Mali international was originally signed on a season-long loan deal from French side Metz in September.

After certain clauses were met within his loan agreement, the central midfielder will begin a four-year contract with the team on 1 July.

The 21-year-old has made nine appearances and scored one goal since his move to Molineux and sporting director Matt Hobbs feels this is a "really exciting" signing for the club.

"I think we can all see he’s been a real success so far," said Hobbs.

“What’s most exciting is that there’s so much more to come from him, especially working under Julen and his staff.

“From my perspective and from the coaching staff’s perspective, Bouba’s development is still in the early stages. Physically he’ll get stronger, he’ll get more explosive and he’ll also keep improving technically with his game understanding.

“But I’m really glad he’s here and I’m excited to see what he can do for the club during his Wolves career.”