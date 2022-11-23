Up for sale + Ronaldo exit = emergency podcast
- Published
💵 Glazers' statement
🚪 Ronaldo shown the door #MUFC
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
The Devils' Advocate podcast normally record on a Monday but after such a momentous 24 hours Gaz and Joe got together to record a special episode today.
They talk about the Glazers considering selling Manchester United, and ask who could realistically afford to take the club on and take the club forward?
Plus they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future after he left the club by mutual consent following his scathing interview that saw him criticise the club, his team-mates and manager Erik ten Hag.
