B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

T﻿he Devils' Advocate podcast normally record on a Monday but after such a momentous 24 hours Gaz and Joe got together to record a special episode today.

T﻿hey talk about the Glazers considering selling Manchester United, and ask who could realistically afford to take the club on and take the club forward?

P﻿lus they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future after he left the club by mutual consent following his scathing interview that saw him criticise the club, his team-mates and manager Erik ten Hag.

