On this day in Celtic history...

On this day in 2005, Celtic completed the signing of midfielder Roy Keane on a free transfer.

A month earlier, Keane had abruptly left Manchester United by mutual consent after his relationship with manager Sir Alex Ferguson deteriorated during a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Gordon Strachan’s Celtic pounced as Keane joined the club he had supported as a boy on an 18-month deal.

He would have to wait until January to make his debut, but went on to score and captain the Glasgow side.

After helping Celtic to win both the league and Scottish League Cup titles that season, Keane retired in the summer on medical advice.