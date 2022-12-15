Magpies spread Christmas cheer to local hospitals
Newcastle United players have been visiting local hospitals as part of their A Helping Hand at Christmas campaign.
The likes of Allain Saint-Maximin, Sven Botman and Joelinton joined members of the women's team to hand out gifts and chat to patients.
Along with gifts and talks with patients, the club also donated to the Newcastle West End foodbank and opened the NUCASTLE building to provide a space for vulnerable members of the community.