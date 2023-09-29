Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Premier League game against Fulham on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ben Chilwell's injury is "bad news" and Pochettino said: "The doctor told me is it is a bad injury but we need to assess in the next few days."

He said it is "difficult" to know when Chilwell will return but the picture will become clearer in the next few days.

Pochettino doesn't expect Reece James to be available in time for Monday but is hopeful Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke could return.

Beating Brighton in the Carabao Cup was "important to build our confidence" and Pochettino praised the "fantastic effort".

Asked about whether he has identified potential signings for the next transfer window, the Argentine said: "Things can change until January. The relationship and the communication with the owners is very good."

He said "we are going to miss" Nicolas Jackson who is missing through suspension, but said "we have a few options to play with or without a striker".

After picking up five yellow cards Pochettino said Jackson needs more experience and maturity but "he is growing really fast" and added: "We are going to miss him but hope after the goal [against Brighton] his confidence will be higher than before."

Pochettino praised Cole Palmer after his performance against Brighton and said he is "in my mind" to make his first Premier League start for the club.

