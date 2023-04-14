Mikel Arteta and David Moyes have traded compliments before their reunion in the dugouts at London Stadium on Sunday.

Arteta played under Moyes at Everton for seven years and could not hide his "admiration" for his old boss.

"I would go through a brick wall for him when he was my manager," said Arteta. "He's a very special human being and a man who honours his word.

"He got the best out of me because he's a really good coach, exceptional at managing a group and dealing with individuals. He's someone I learned a lot from."

While not as emotive, Moyes praised Arteta for the turnaround he has accomplished at Arsenal, with the Gunners flying high at the top of the table.

"I'm very impressed," he said. "Surprised? Not really. Mikel has built a really good side.

"He was getting a lot of criticism at one point but he always felt he had a good team and they would come out of that period, and they have done.

"Great credit to Mikel and his team - they've done a good job."