BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck has been discussing the criticism of Magpies boss Eddie Howe and why there shouldn't be cause for concern just yet on the Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast: "I think there has been more criticism of those that have been critical of Eddie Howe than there has been of Howe himself. But it is probably the first time since the early days of his reign where he has been questioned and where things haven't been going so well on the pitch.

"They did have some defeats last season and had a sticky spell around the League Cup - where it was pretty poorly timed, unfortunately. But they came through that and every time there has been a problem they seem to have been able to overcome that, put things right and get better.

"I don't think there is a lack of confidence in him, his staff or his players that they won't be able to do that again.

"But it is interesting to hear the type of criticism that is being levelled at Howe when it is specifics relating to the games. The substitutions he made at Liverpool - not just the players coming on, but those he took off. At Brighton, the substitutions he used in the second half didn't have any impact. And then the ongoing discussion about the balance in midfield and whether it is right.

"There are definitely a few issues and it's coming back to the manager - but the one thing he likes to do is find solutions to problems."

