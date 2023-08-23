Alex Howell, BBC Sport

One of the things that was very obvious to Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace after the 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Monday was the lack of squad depth and attacking options in the squad.

The Eagles only had eight substitutes on the bench and had to rely on young players coming on when they were searching for a goal, as they looked to rescue a draw and one point.

Arsenal were able to make a number of changes and bring on experienced players, and Hodgson said that watching Mikel Arteta make those changes highlighted his need for signings.

Hodgson said: "I think when you look at Arsenal today and when they needed some help playing 10 men and obviously some sort of pressure to deal with - it’s quite interesting to see the number of players they bring on and the quality of the players they bring on. At the moment, we aren’t in that situation.

"To be fair, we’re waiting on (Michael) Olise, we’re waiting on (Matheus) Franca, we’re waiting on Will Hughes, and Mateta has gone down with a sore knee just a day ago.

"Had those four been around and available, then I might have been saying ‘no, we have plenty’ but at the moment we don’t have those.

"So it does limit us in those attacking spheres and that’s why we have to turn to Ahamada, who has hardly played a game in the first team, and Jes Rak-Sakyi, whose last game was in the first division with Charlton."

