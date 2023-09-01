Robinson and Strain take awards double

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has been named as the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for August, after the Buddies' unbeaten start to the league campaign.

The Paisley side have beaten Dundee and Hibs, as well as drawing with Aberdeen, and currently sit second in the table behind Celtic.

"As every manager says, it’s not just one person at the football, it’s a culmination of everyone’s hard work over a period of time," Robinson said.

"We’re starting to reap the rewards of it and this month it’s been recognised. It’s credit to everybody and even more so to the players for their performances."

Defender Ryan Strain was also named as player of the month for August, as further reward for St Mirren's impressive campaign to date.