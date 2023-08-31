Burnley v Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Having lost both of their first two Premier League games of this season, Burnley could lose their opening three matches of a top-flight campaign for only a fourth time, after 1920-21, 1927-28 (first five) and 2020-21.

Because their game at Luton was postponed, this is Burnley's third straight home game in the Premier League this season. They are the fourth side to start a Premier League campaign with three consecutive home games, after Everton, Newcastle United and Wimbledon all did so in 1997-98.

Tottenham have won 10 of their 16 Premier League games against Burnley (D3 L3). However, all three such defeats against them have come in away games (May 2010, February 2019, February 2022).